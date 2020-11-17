Well, it is that time of year again. At the Daily Journal, we have begun working on our Progress edition for 2021.
This year, we picked the theme “Pride, Passion and Purpose.” After battling through 2020 and the curveballs, like COVID, that it sent us, we were looking for the things that inspired us both personally, professionally and in our community. We have stories about how one community member turned his extra space into a five-level entertainment area, we have a story about a new business that looks to add a different beverage option in the area, we also have a story about a school’s STEM program and so much more.
This will be my ninth Progress edition at the paper and the third in my current position. The best part of Progress is that the stories that we tell get more room to breathe and more photos. We can get more in-depth than we could in the regular print edition.
The last few years we have covered interesting people in our community, businesses that have done something new, a few firsts for several communities, a view into the life of different employment opportunities and those that have had outstanding experiences.
While many of the stories are already chosen for this edition, we are still looking for great stories that could be told. If you have an interesting story that is uplifting and may fit our current theme, please contact me at zach.stich@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Putting up the Christmas tree
I will have to say that this year I jumped the gun. I put up not one, but two Christmas trees in the first weekend of November. Fully decorated and ready for presents to be put underneath them.
Typically, I wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving. After having a nice bird and sending family members to their cars, I begin to game plan how I want our Christmas ornaments to look and where the tree will be in our living room. The next day, my wife, kids and I put the tree up and put the ornaments, tinsel and lights on the faux evergreen.
I think the reason that we put the tree up so early this year is because of 2020. With the pandemic stealing most of the year for everyone and the rough political season, having the tree up now has brought a literal light into our home. It’s excitement and hope.
The kids are also excited as the tree symbolizes presents and great times with family. My daughter also mentioned that it is Jesus’ birthday and we celebrate his birth in our household. We have had a hard time returning to church since the pandemic began but it hasn’t wavered out faith.
Hopefully, 2020 ends on the upswing and we won’t have to keep it up way past the new year.
Christmas shopping
I am now at the age where my kids are hard to buy for. I know that seems weird to say as both my children are in grade school, but many of their Christmas requests are far too expensive for one gift or require multiple pieces to be functioning.
I always promised myself that I would not be the parent that bought his kids socks and underwear for Christmas. But you know what? Sometimes gifts of clothing are equally as good as those of a toy or electronic.
I have also discovered what my parents already knew about clothing. While toys are exciting to children at the moment, they usually aren’t playing with the same toy six months down the road. But guess what, they are probably still wearing that T-shirt that you got them for Christmas.
This year, my wife and I got a huge head start on our gift buying and we are already done with the immediate family. My son and daughter have enough gifts to satisfy their urge of ripping open presents on Christmas Eve, my wife has a few items that she will like and I assume my one gift for Christmas is already in the mail.
Now, the hardest part of the Christmas season begins — waiting until Christmas Eve to open presents.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
