Shafer Contracting is six weeks into the State Highway 210 project west of Fergus Falls.
“Progress is going good,” city engineer Brian Yavarow said.
One of the key elements of the $13.8 million state project involves concrete
reconstruction of a 5.3 mile stretch of 210 from Fergus Falls to a point just east of the Otter Tail-Wilkin County line.
Traffic between Fergus Falls and Breckenridge is being routed along a detour that runs northwest on I-94 to County Highway 88, then up to County Highway 10, westward to County Highway 19 and south to 210 - a total distance of approximately 20 miles.
Other elements include widening shoulders for 1 mile on the west end of the project, the construction of turn lanes and bypass lanes, the construction of a truck inspection lane, snow fence and ditching work and paving on local road interests. The local road paving work, which is being paid for by the city of Fergus Falls, will include the old terminal access at the airport, Airport Drive and Two Rivers Road.
MnDOT is listing benefits of the project as being a smoother, longer-lasting road surface, few snow trap locations in the open country west of Fergus Falls and improved mobility for traffic flow.
Yavarow’s view of the project is that work along the project route is fragmented at the present time. Through traffic is closed with one exception.
“They still have to maintain access for local residents,” Yavarow said.
Highway 210 work presently underway on the outskirts of Fergus Falls involves utility locations and ditching, according to Yavarow.
Yavarow has also seen good progress being made at the cleanup and demolition project on South Buse Street, at the site of the former Mid-Am Dairy. The work there is being carried out by Braun Intertec, Carleton Companies Inc., and Blue Earth Environmental.
The dairy site property, which runs along the north bank of the Otter Tail River west of Fergus Falls’ downtown section, was purchased by the Fergus Falls Port Authority in 2018. Demo and cleanup abatement work began the middle of April. A portion of the 29-acre site is expected to be ready for river access and a trail system along the river by fall. The 11.4 acres within the buffer area are expected to be purchased by the city of Fergus Falls. The second phase of the project is expected to be a multifamily residential housing complex on 18.3 acres. The ultimate value of the new site to the city in tax revenue is expected to be in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $300,0000 annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.