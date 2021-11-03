West Otter Tail County 4-H participants in the 4-H Junior Leader Workshop: Allison Phillips, Andrea Phillips, Natalie Bergem, Kendall Sundby, Emma Schiesser, Taylor Pesek, Elizabeth Karlgaard, Wesley Phillips, Noah Frank, Benjamin Matzger and Alexis Hallberg.
4-H youth participate in the Junior Leader Workshop near Battle Lake on Oct. 21.
4-H participants build leadership skills through committee work and various workshops.
On Oct. 21, 60 youth from rural communities throughout the region attended the “4-H: Ignite Your Spark” Junior Leader Workshop at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake. The camp is a way for kids to find their unique abilities, gain confidence and learn strategies that help them become successful leaders in their 4-H program, school and community.
4-H believes these programs are essential for developing confident and capable future leaders in rural communities.
During the workshop, participants break into different planning committees. They work together in their committees to plan and execute activities that take place during the camp. The collaborative work as part of a committee provides a great learning experience for the participants, helping them gain confidence, develop their skills and work together with other individuals as a team.
Aside from their work as committee members, Junior Leader Workshop participants get to participate in leadership workshops throughout the program where they can dive deeper into their leadership skills and learn more about themselves. The workshops include exercises in team building, social and emotional learning, communication, problem solving and stress management.
To learn more about the West Otter Tail County 4-H Extension contact 218-998-8760.
