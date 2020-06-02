Anne and Kurt Frustol’s children attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and, in their son’s senior year eight years ago, the couple made the move to Fergus Falls from New Jersey. On Friday, May 29, they opened a new business in downtown, an ice cream shop named Uncle Eddie’s.
“Our kids went to Hillcrest and we moved out my son’s senior year and just wanted … (to) try to live somewhere else, we’ve always lived on the East Coast and we love Minnesota, we’re very happy here,” Anne says. Since then, Anne’s parents and Kurt’s
whole family have moved to Minnesota. In fact, Uncle Eddie’s is named after Anne’s father, Ed Jensen.
Jensen moved to Fergus Falls in 2014, two years after Anne and Kurt, and quickly made many friends in the community. Unfortunately, Jensen passed away in January 2015. “He loved to visit with people and enjoy a cup of coffee and ice cream, he just loved that fellowship,” Anne says. “We wanted to honor his name and open up something in honor of him, that’s where Uncle Eddie’s got the name.”
The shop had a very successful opening weekend with an almost complete sellout. “We went through 108 tubs the first weekend,” Anne says. Though they were already back to fully stocked by Tuesday, as they learn what the most popular flavors are in the community they’ll be better prepared with backup tubs.
The shop offers 40 different flavors of ice cream, as well as coffee and soda. “We’re starting simple, we’re starting with just ice cream and coffee and soda. Eventually, we might have a little more, some candy wall or something like that,” Anne says. The ice cream comes from a distributor and is primarily Kemps from Rochester, Land O’Lakes from Arden Hills, Pride Dairy from Bottineau, North Dakota and Cedar Crest from Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Some popular flavors over the weekend were cotton candy, bubble gum, birthday cake and strawberry rhubarb. Gina Nordlund, the day supervisor for the shop, said she thinks monster cookie might be another community favorite, while Anne recommends people try jolted cow, an espresso-based ice cream with brownie chunks.
Anne and Kurt were lucky to not have to push their grand opening due to the pandemic. “We worked on it through COVID, just renovating,” she says. “We’re still finishing things but we were able to open last Friday night, we passed our inspections and were able to open. It’s currently just for takeout only and we can have outdoor seating, so we do have a deck on the back with some tables and then some benches in the front. Eventually, we’ll have tables and chairs on the inside.”
The pair still work their other jobs, too. Anne is a full-time public health nurse and Kurt is a carpenter by trade. “We renovated the building completely ourselves at night and weekends, it used to be the Sherwin Williams paint store,” she says.
Uncle Eddie’s is open every day from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located in downtown Fergus Falls at 217 W. Lincoln Ave., between The Bric and City Cafe and Bakery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.