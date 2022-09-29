On Saturday, September 24, 2022 a concern was brought forward regarding the treatment of a student-athlete by fellow teammates on the boys’ soccer team. Beginning immediately and continuing through Wednesday morning, school administrators investigated the concern. The investigation involved interviewing many students and asking them to sign a document called a Tennessen Notice, which is a legally required statement of student rights and responsibilities. This Notice is provided to students any time an investigation is occurring that might result in consequences for any student. The Notice, which was prepared by our legal counsel, is not a “confidentiality agreement.” 



