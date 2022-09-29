On Saturday, September 24, 2022 a concern was brought forward regarding the treatment of a student-athlete by fellow teammates on the boys’ soccer team. Beginning immediately and continuing through Wednesday morning, school administrators investigated the concern. The investigation involved interviewing many students and asking them to sign a document called a Tennessen Notice, which is a legally required statement of student rights and responsibilities. This Notice is provided to students any time an investigation is occurring that might result in consequences for any student. The Notice, which was prepared by our legal counsel, is not a “confidentiality agreement.”
The investigation substantiated the concerns brought forward, and, as a result, appropriate and reasonable consequences were applied by the district.As of today, all necessary communications to students involved in this investigation and their parents/guardians have been made.
Schools are required to abide by state and federal data privacy laws when it comes to information regarding students. As a result, the district cannot, and will not, share information that is protected by these laws. These laws can make it difficult to respond to rumors and gossip because, by doing so, we run the risk of sharing private information about students. Please know that we took the concern seriously. We investigated quickly and thoroughly. We assigned appropriate consequences.
The district is committed to investigating any and all reports of student misconduct. To date, we have no evidence that other incidents involving any other sports have taken place. We encourage any student-athlete or family who has a concern to communicate with the district Activities Director, Principal, Counselor, Teacher, Coach, or myself and a consistent process will be applied.
Students are navigating a difficult world and, like all of us, they sometimes misstep. In these moments, we do our very best to guide the student to a better choice in the future. It is important that our school, our parents and our community are unified in our commitment to raising children with high standards of personal conduct. We take pride in fostering a safe, respectful and supportive school environment. Our motto, “Otters Are Always Otters” is something that we try to instill in students daily. We are a school, a family and a community.
