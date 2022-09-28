My name is Al Kremeier, and I am your candidate for Ward 3 City Council. City politics may be a relatively new endeavor for me, however my devotion to Fergus Falls, and dedication to making our community prosperous, safe, and inclusive for all residents, and visitors is lifelong. I was raised in Fergus Falls, and actively participated in the abundant opportunities our community offered through church, athletics, coaching youth, recreational activities, and community organizations. I graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1983, and The Fergus Falls Community College in 1985. I attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in Mortuary Science in 1987. Before returning to Fergus Falls with my wife, Lorraine, in 1996, I had opportunities to reside in urban, suburban, and rural communities; experiences that solidified my decision to return to the city I care so much about. We purchased our historic home at 923 North Vine Street in Ward 3 where we continue to live, and work to restore to its natural beauty. I became involved in community organizations including the Jaycees, Lions and Kiwanis. In time I grew my granite and bronze business, and we raised two daughters, Isabelle, and Helaina. It meant so much to watch my daughters thrive in the educational and community opportunities available in Fergus Falls. I believe they were well prepared to begin their new adventures, Isabelle now in her first year of law school, and Helaina a college freshman, studying Political Science, and Public Administration. In recent years I have become more involved in community planning, and organization through my participation in the City of Fergus Falls Planning Commission, Heritage Preservation Committee, and A Center for the Arts Board. In my work as a state and national licensed funeral director, and state licensed insurance agent, I have been honored to work with thousands of our community members during the most difficult of times, with the goals of listening, learning, and aiming to meet their needs. My care, and dedication to Fergus Falls has deepened over the years, and my concern about the loss of business, and decline of our infrastructure, and economy sparked my decision to run for city council. As your Ward 3 City Council member I aim to represent the values, interests, and needs of our community, to bring industry, and business into our town, to reestablish our tax base, and rebuild infrastructure. In essence, I aim to create a Fergus Falls that is thriving with business, opportunities for growth, and renewed community pride.
