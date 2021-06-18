On June 9, 2021, Allen Clifford Bjergo, Ph.D., passed away at the age of 85 due to health complications. Allen was born in Otter Tail County, on September 14, 1935, to Adolph and Alice Bjergo, where he grew up on a farm and went to a one-room elementary school.
Allen enlisted in the Army National Guard during his senior year in high school near the end of the Korean War. He served as a platoon sergeant in Germany at the time of the Hungarian Revolution. He was later commissioned and was recalled to serve as deputy chief-CORDS/ agriculture in IV Corps, during the Vietnam War.
Education played a big part in Allen’s life. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school. After his time in the military, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics (magna cum laude) from North Dakota State University in 1962: was nominated for and won a Fulbright Scholarship to the Royal Agricultural University in Norway; earned in a master’s degree at New Mexico State University in agricultural /economics, again with high honors. He was then selected as part of a team of agricultural advisors sent to Vietnam. When Allen returned, he applied for and was granted the prestigious Liberty Hyde Bailey scholarship, earning a Ph.D. in agricultural economics at Cornell University.
Allen devoted his professional life to further the cause he loved: farm life and farming techniques. He retired as an extension specialist and professor from Montana State University in 1993. His work also included teaching at the University of Montana and presenting programs all over Montana, as well as serving on several western state committees with emphasis on alternatives for agriculture and rural development. Allen was always willing to contribute to good causes and he was a longtime donor to the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
Allen returned to Vietnam several times after the war and was gratified to see projects which he had helped start providing widespread benefits to rural people. Allen also carried out 20 assignments to 15 countries.
Allen was a long-term member of several boards of directors, including the Trapper Creek Job Corps community council, Montana Land Reliance, National Center for Appropriate Technology, and other groups. He was president of the Corvallis Civic Club and the Bitter Root Resource Conservation and Development Area and was a member of the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and Grace Lutheran Church.
Allen was proud of his Norwegian heritage and was able to trace his ancestry back to Harold-the Fair-Haired and Erik Bloodaxe in the 900s A.D.; his grandparents all immigrated from Norway. He was a charter member of Bitterroot Dalen Lodge, Sons of Norway and enjoyed teaching Norwegian and history to its members.
His was a busy life but he was able to deeply focus on his family. He married Norita Clark in 1958, with whom he had three children. They divorced in 1974. He married Jacqueline Jacks Nordheim in 1977 and they had a blended family of eight children, 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He loved introducing the grandchildren to hunting, fishing, horseback riding and ranching. He enjoyed photography, painting, and writing. One of his favorite pastimes was telling stories to family and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald; and is survived by his wife, Jackie; sister; Helen Gookin; sons: Karl (Christina) Bjergo; Erik Nordheim and Kyle (Jessica) Nordheim, as well as daughters, Anne (John) Tafoya; Sunan (David) Laws; Kristi (Crediton) Ojigho; Karen Linarez; Kelsey (David) Viega; and foster daughter, Orapin “Pat” Deesawadi, of Bangkok, Thailand.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church at 270 Hattie Lane in Hamilton, Montana. Following the service will be interment with military honors at the Corvallis Cemetery. A celebration of Allen’s life will follow at the Grace Lutheran Church.
If you would like to honor Allen, you may make a donation to Teller Wildlife Refuge at P.O. Box 548, Corvallis, MT 59838 or at tellerwildlife.org. Memorials in his name may be made to the Montana Land Reliance and Grace Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allen Clifford Bjergo, please visit our floral store.
