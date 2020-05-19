A garden will be growing this summer in downtown Fergus Falls for the benefit of “A Place to Belong” members.
“This is a social club for anyone with a mental illness,” said Builder Van Ellig.
Flowers and vegetables of many varieties will be planted and grown according to Ellig. The planters will be looked after by members of the club.
Ellig carried a saw around as he worked on the second of two giant planters Tuesday morning in a parking lot on the corner of Cavour and Court. Joining Ellig at the worksite were fellow volunteers Kirby Newborg, Ryan Engen and Robbie Drewelow.
Not far away from the site is the “A Place to Belong” office on Court Street. The mental health service started in 1997 as the state of Minnesota was closing mental health treatment facilities. With the help of the state Legislature social clubs like “A Place to Belong” came into being around Minnesota.
More than 800 men and women have been served in the last 23 years by the club at their sites in Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls.
Others backing the planting project have been Home Depot, the city of Fergus Falls and S&C Construction.
“This project here has been a real good one,” Ellig said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.