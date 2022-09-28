ARDEN KJONO

Livelihood: I work at Slumberland Furniture in sales.
Family: My wife Wendy. Our kids Luca, Mackenzie, Elisabeth, and William and our dog Groot.
Hobbies: My hobbies include gardening, running, baking, hunting, and camping.
What are the three greatest challenges the district faces in the next four years?
One of the biggest challenges is bringing the math, reading, and science scores up for the school district. Another challenge is keeping any budget cuts to the bare minimum because all they do in the long run is hurt the students education. The last challenge the district faces is having enough space at all of their facilities if the class sizes increase because they are required to have so much green space per student.
What is your vision for education in this community?
My vision for education in this community is to see the Votech and Arts part of the district get more attention. There seems to be a lot of interest in the Votech classes with the students but not enough funding for those classes. Theater is another that has a lot of interest by the students but not enough funding.
What are your views on critical race theory in the school district?
Critical Race Theory is about legal and academic topics that look at social, cultural, and legal issues related to race and racism. It is used in University level courses. It is not taught in K-12.
What do you see as the primary work of the school board?
The primary work of the school board is to see that all students are able to get an education and graduate.
