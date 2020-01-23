The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team welcomed in Little Eight Conference opponent Ashby Thursday. The visiting Arrows would take control of the game early and ride it to a 55-27 victory.
Kalista Aamot led the Arrows in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Celi Nelson and Cailey Schlosser each chipped in 10 points.
Hillcrest was led in scoring by Mackenzie Foss with nine points and Anna Rasmussen led the Comets in rebounding with eight.
The Arrows will now travel to take on New York Mills at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Comets will hit the road to take on another LEC rival in Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
