EXTINGUISHED

Firefighters extinguish a fire on North Buse Street on Jan. 16, caused by a gas spill near a propane heater.

The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 16, for a residential attached garage fire at 912 North Buse Street. The garage was attached to the home of a licensed daycare.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?