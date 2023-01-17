The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 16, for a residential attached garage fire at 912 North Buse Street. The garage was attached to the home of a licensed daycare.
The children and care provider exited the home immediately, without injury, and were provided a warm location to shelter at a neighboring home.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow stated that upon arrival of the police and fire departments, black smoke and fire was showing from the overhead door of the garage. Within 15 minutes of arrival, emergency crews confined the fire to the attached garage. Fire crews conducted a search of the home and were able to reunite the homeowner with their dog. Fire crews also conducted overhaul on the wall between the house and the garage to ensure there was no extension into the home, which there was not.
The home had light smoke damage throughout, while the garage had significant fire damage. The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS, Great Plains Natural Gas Company, Otter Tail Power Company and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Damage was estimated at $60,000.
Muchow said upon investigation by the fire department, that the cause of the fire is unintentional. One of the homeowners was conducting personal small engine repair work in the garage, when gasoline was accidentally spilled. The fumes were rapidly ignited by a running propane heater on the garage floor.
