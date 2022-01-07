Barbara (Yoemans) Frank, 73, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Barbara Lynne was born October 5, 1948, to Richard and Patsy “Pat” (Olson) Yoemans in Bemidji.
She married Al Frank on July 31, 2010. They made their home together in Fergus Falls, while also enjoying time spent at their cabin in northern Minnesota. He was the great love of her life. Her happiest moments were by his side. In her words, he made her feel peace, love and secure every day they were together.
Preceding her in death were her father, Richard Yoemans and brother-in-law, Randy Tanem.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Al Frank; her mother, Pat Yoemans; her sister, Bonnie Yoemans Tanem; brother, Brian Yoemans; her children, Shane (Gina) Poppy and Ryan (Bethany) Falch; her step-children, Troy (Crystal) Frank, Nicole (Duane) Tabbut and Brett Frank; and multiple beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an artist, a dreamer, a builder, a lover of nature and a creator. She would say that her greatest creation was her family — all of whom she loved deeply and who she will be greatly missed by.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone