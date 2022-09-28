What are the top three challenges facing law enforcement in today's society, and what can be done locally in order to work towards a solution?
The 3 top challenges facing law enforcement are Mental Health, Chemical dependency (drug use and alcohol use) and recruitment and retention.
Mental Health
On a daily basis, law enforcement officers are called to respond to mental health calls. Many people are struggling to deal with day-to-day life. People suffering a mental health crisis may be a threat to themselves or others or may just need some assistance getting through whatever event is happening in their life. The role of law enforcement and mental health has changed over the years and getting mental health professionals involved early is the goal. There may be times when law enforcement must respond due to public safety concerns and each situation is evaluated to determine appropriate response. The response may be connecting the person in crisis with a mental health professional. To obtain the best possible outcome, our staff are trained in Crisis Intervention, conflict management and de-escalation. Officers are also required to receive training to better relate and understand people with Autism. As far as working towards a solution locally, until there are more services, we will continue to de-escalate and refer to mental health professionals in the hopes that they can provide the necessary treatment.
Chemical dependency
Oftentimes, chemical dependency and mental illness go hand in hand. Similar to the issue of mental health, there is a shortage of services available for chemical dependency. Drug use continues to be a problem. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office works to educate regarding the dangers of drug use through the DARE program and other community presentations. We also are aggressive in the drug enforcement. We have 2 positions in the West Central MN Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force as well as deputies trained in the detection of drugs that impair. The jail social worker position and the early intervention program are also important in assisting those that are struggling with mental health and chemical dependency.
Recruitment and retention
Finding qualified law enforcement officers continues to be a challenge. When I first started over 22 years ago, it was not unusual to have over 100 applicants per opening. Currently, the number of applicants is often less than 20. There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of people going into law enforcement. Recruitment challenges are not just locally, but statewide and nationwide. Our recruiting efforts have increased through social media, law enforcement technical college job fairs as well as recruitment videos highlighting what Otter Tail County has to offer. As a county agency with many opportunities, it is still difficult recruiting. We will continue to evaluate how our recruiting efforts are working and strive to get the best candidates for Otter Tail County. I will not lower our standards to fill a position. Retention is also a component to a successful and professional Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office invests a lot of time and resources on our staff, and we want to keep them. By providing excellent training, equipment, competitive salary and benefits and a positive culture, my hope is that team members will want to further their career with our office.
What improvements can be made within the OTC Sheriff's Office to ensure the well-being of law enforcement personnel?
The mental and emotional health of our officers and staff has been a priority of mine during my first term. I believe it is critical to address mental wellness as well as physical health. My goal is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health wellness in law enforcement. It is so important to take care of our staff and to make it OK to need and to seek mental health care.
In 2020, In addition to the county offered employee assistance program (EAP), I hired a Police and Public Safety Psychologist to meet with staff as part of a mental health wellness program. The program allows staff to meet with the psychologist in a confidential/anonymous setting. The meetings are voluntary and are meant as a resource for staff.
Working in a law enforcement, corrections and public safety often requires us to deal with intense scenes, difficult cases, and/or individuals who may want to cause us harm on a regular basis. These critical incidents can cause psychological distress not only to the victims, but to our staff who view and manage these incidents. Research and experience indicate that exposure to these circumstances can potentially have serious negative effects which can impact work performance and the quality of their lives at home. The Mental Health Wellness Check-in is intended to provide education about the possible effects that may arise due to exposure to intense cases or critical events and to provide the opportunity for confidential support. The program is available to all staff which includes, communication officers, detention officers, records staff and licensed deputies. This program has been well received and my goal is to continue it while evaluating what can be done to improve it.
How does mental health affect law enforcement in the line of duty and what can be done to support both community members and officers manage the associated issues that arise?
As mentioned in the previous question, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office staff are exposed to horrific events and situations. This may be in the form of a 911 call that our dispatch officer has to field, typing the report or filing photographs/recorded statements by our records staff, dealing with an inmate that tries to hurt themselves or assault another inmate or staff member, or the deputy that has to respond to a critical incident. In addition to the Mental Health Wellness program, it is also important to address mental health wellness immediately after critical incidents. After a critical incident, we offer a critical incident stress debrief. This allows those who were involved to discuss the incident. This program is facilitated by specially trained peers in Law Enforcement, EMT’s, Fire Service and health care providers. The purpose is to assist staff in processing an event to minimize the negative effects. If additional services are needed, our office will assist in facilitating that also. By promoting mental health wellness, our staff will be healthier and hopefully, have a greater quality of life.
Regarding support for the community, there are resources available locally. Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response can be contacted if there is an urgent need and mental health professionals can assist through a teleconference or they may respond on scene. Law Enforcement works with the Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response regularly. Otter Tail County also has resources available through Human Services. Whether it is for children or adults, there are social workers who provide case management services. The Sheriff’s Office has also worked with Human Services to start an early intervention program. This program is designed to get community members connected to services before they end up in the criminal justice system. When law enforcement has contact with someone suffering from a mental health or chemical dependency problem, the law enforcement officer can send a referral to human services. A human services worker will then contact the person to discuss appropriate services.
In 2022, a jail social worker position was added to assist those that are incarcerated. The social worker will help an inmate find resources as well as prepare them for release in an effort to reduce recidivism. The assistance from the social worker can be in the form of assisting in housing, employment, treatment, counseling and many other options. Also assisting those incarcerated are programs within the jail, which include adult education, bible study, chemical dependency support, church, gym and library.
What are your opinions on the legalization of hemp-derived cannabis products and the push toward recreational legalization of marijuana in Minnesota?
I understand that there are many in Otter Tail County that have different thoughts regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana. As your Sheriff whose number one priority is public safety, I oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana for several reasons. The legalization of recreational marijuana in other parts of the country have proven detrimental to those communities. The impacts affect not only public safety, but human services, public health, Probation and the courts. While the argument regarding potential tax revenue is used, the negative impacts outweigh any potential tax revenue. Data from the September 2016 Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report in the state of Colorado show what a negative impact the legalization of recreational marijuana can have. In 2013, Colorado legalized recreational marijuana. There was a 48% increase in marijuana related traffic deaths on a 3-year average after the legalization. There was a 62% increase in marijuana related deaths after 2013. There was a 20% increase of youth using marijuana on a 2-year average. For youth using marijuana after 1 year of legalization, Colorado youth using was 74% higher than the national average. There was also an increase of college age adults using after legalization. A 17% increase on 2-year average and 62% higher than the national average after one year of legalization. There was a 63% increase of adults using recreational marijuana on 2-year average and 104% higher use than the national average.
After the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2013, the increase in emergency room rates related to marijuana use on a 2-year average increased 49% and the hospitalization rates related to marijuana use on a 2-year average increased 32%. It is noted that many of the same trends in Colorado related to legal marijuana are also occurring in the state of Washington.
I believe that marijuana is a gateway drug to other illicit drug use. In my 22 plus years with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, among those involved in hard drugs and willing to share, most indicated that started with marijuana. By legalizing marijuana, it is sending a message to our youth that it is ok and not harmful.
I have concerns over the recent legislation legalizing THC edibles and the impacts it will have on our communities. The legalization of recreational Marijuana will, if passed someday, have significant impacts on public safety. We have seen the effects on other communities, and I do not want our public safety in Otter Tail County to be negatively impacted as a result of recreational marijuana being legalized.