Family: Husband, Tom and five adult children-Matt, Mark and daughter in law Melissa, Natalie, Patrick and Ryan
Hobbies: Gardening
Why are you running for commissioner in Otter Tail County?
I am running for re-election for District 4 to do my part to build a county government that returns good value to taxpayers with good choices, quality services, along with efficient and effective employees. Our county government can meet our needs while being good stewards of our tax dollars.
What is your top priority for the county?
To meet the needs of Otter Tail County residents!
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I will continue to seek out input from others to find the best solution. I strive to be a good listener and want to hear from anyone that has a point to make.
What qualifies you to serve as an Otter Tail County commissioner?
The experiences of my first four years as County Commissioner has given me the added knowledge to make quality contributions moving forward. My experience on the board and more recently as the board chair, has prepared me to take a lead role in areas that I am most passionate about. My experiences in raising five children, 33 years of marriage, and 30 years as a small business owner have given me a good base to communicate and find solutions.
If new resources were available, what one area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?
Any efficiencies in the management of county dollars would find value to meeting the needs of our elderly. I am concerned about the challenges we are facing in elder care. Maintaining more of our roads and bridges is also a wise use of available resources.
What element of the county's government is most effective and why?
Fiscal oversight for good stewardship of our taxpayer dollars and the strength of our county board to resist unwanted State and Federal mandates. With efficient government spending and local control we can be most responsive to our constituents.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone