Jesse James Bommersbach

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jesse James Bommersbach.

Bommersbach received a court-ordered furlough to attend a funeral Friday, April 3. He failed to return to the Otter Tail County Jail as outlined in the court-ordered furlough.

Bommersbach has been held in the county detention facility on a probation violation for third-degree assault.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.

