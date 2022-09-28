BRADLEY SUNDE

Name: Bradley Jonathon Sunde
Age: 68
Address: 26303 Aurdal River Road Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Aurdal Township
Livelihood: Have owned and operated BRADCO Restoration, Inc. since 1978
Family: My very best friend, Carol and I just celebrated (45) years of marriage. (3) sons and a daughter. (5) grand kids with a set of twins due in January
Hobbies: My lifelong interest has been flying. I am very close to finishing a (3) year restoration / rebuild of a Citabria airplane. I also enjoy fellowship over a cup of coffee.
Why are you running for commissioner in Otter Tail County?
Generally, because no one should run unopposed or unchallenged; it makes everyone better.
Specifically, I am running because of my disappointment in watching the last several years of county government. While seeing dramatically increasing staff; there seems to be less to show for it. At the same time, there has been a greater and greater separation from the people. The acts and attitudes have become very authoritarian and “lording” while not listening to the people or answering questions. This was on display through the recent PPHA decision and the “big build” plans, but also through the Pelican Bike Trail process. It reaches back to even the Red Horse Ranch rip off. Government does not have to be done this way. In my brief campaigning, I have been told repeatedly “Thank You” for running, and often mentioning these very items. These comments even by relatives of my competitor and while even saying that they are voting for him, they appreciate the process of accountability on all levels.
What is your top priority for the county?
My top priority as a “RESTORER” is to restore openness and with that a responsibility to lead WITH the people. We are formed as a “republic” for a reason. We do not intend to vote in kings and to bow to mandates and an unreasonable imminent domain processes. Sadly, my competitor has stated to me that “he works for the state”. I beg to differ!! This leadership has brought the trust factor of local government to a very low level. However, if trust and mutual honor can be restored, we can work on issues as a team with great success. That is why I am running for “Co-Mission-er” together with the people and for the people.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
By the question, it is obvious that we all see a problem here!! I understand the constraints of time in meetings and we do not want to invite a “scream-fest”, but people need to be heard. The less that people are heard, the more uncomfortable it will become and the greater mistrust is generated. We need to MAKE time during the decision-making process for questions and answers AND to have these communications preserved as part of the record. There HAS to be a way to make time for this on a regular basis.
What qualifies you to serve as an Otter Tail County commissioner?
I am a citizen of the USA, Ottertail County, and I actually live in District 3. This is what our founders of this country had in mind for the process. It does not require “professionals” or a ruling class but rather common people who are connected to the common people. I am as “common” as they come.
My qualifications or Qualities are:
I am an honest, hardworking, fair minded person of the community
I have been tested in person, in business and in faith; (I could go into great detail here)
I am respected in my work, my home, and by fellow patriots
As a “RESTORER” I have excelled because of my commitment and passion for restoration.
It is more of a God-Calling that flows out through me
As a “RESTORER”, I have a deep desire to keep OTC the wonderful place that it has been and to also do everything that I can to make it even better.
If new resources were available, what area of county services would you feel most needs additional resources?
First of all, I am concerned that we are responsible with the resources that we currently have, and to always keep in mind that, should the recession deepen or other interruptions occur, there may be LESS resources available and to then be able to weather such a storm.
Secondly, I am concerned about looking for more “free resources” - that are less than free.
So many “grants” have conditions that are not long-term benefits for the county and/or conditions that do not reflect the people of OTC. Each funding source needs to be vetted for conditions and then verified that the grant fulfills its’ portion. A large portion of the Bike Trail funding didn’t materialize and is now being absorbed by the county tax payers. We do not need that kind of a deal! Always, the best cash resources are achieved through business growth. And the greatest indirect resource for growth and prosperity are the people of OTC; we abound in awesome talent. Our roots include Bobcat, Ottertail Power, and the establishment of the RTC and these were founded from our DNA. I have to believe that the next big idea is in someone right now. And those ideas create jobs; jobs that we need to KEEP HERE, and which are interesting and are worth moving a family here to be a part of. I think that it is safe to say that we have a better local environment for people to live than do Gwinner and Bismarck.
OK, now to get back on topic of services and needs with the resources that we have. Our roads really need work! And this is further compounded by the much higher cost of materials. Some roads seem like the rumble strips are the smoothest part of the road. Our crack repair (I am a masonry crack guy) are not done in a smooth style at all. This makes me wonder what the cost comparisons are between these crack repairs and seal coating as the results of seal coating seem far superior and longer lasting. It is really interesting to note that there was money transferred from roads to arts this past year. (This includes the bike trail).
I would think that law enforcement would need to be the second priority.
What element of the county’s government is most effective and why?
I would say very generally that social services may be the most effective because of the people of OTC probably more so than the county’s effectiveness. This is simply because these services align with the “heart” of the people of this area. Group homes, foster homes, adoptions, elderly care, child care, health resources etc. have to be among the highest per capita of any place on earth. Add in missionaries and other people sent out from the area to needy areas of the whole world and it this is truly a remarkable community. So whenever we can align our county resources with the strengths, gifts and talents of the community you have a win. However, our greatest strength can easily become our greatest weakness and there is rampant fraud through this service, especially after COVID. This needs to be addressed properly and we (the commissioners) will need the input of the community to get it right.