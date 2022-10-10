On Tuesday, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners is proposing a moratorium preventing the sale of hemp-derived THC products in OTC at its board meeting from 8:45-9:10 a.m. OTC BOC meetings are open to the public.
The new proposal being brought forth by the county includes an exemption, which reads as follows on a draft of the county's document:
"In the absence of state licensing, cities that establish licensing and rules, sales management controls, checking identifications (ID’s), enforcement, compliance checks, license fees and address other regulatory issues may, by resolution of the city council, be exempt from this moratorium."
In other words, the county is proposing an increase in regulations on hemp-derived THC products and putting the responsibility in the hands of the staet of Minnesota or individual communities — if they decide that the sale of hemp-derived THC products can be sold in accordance with state law (and county regulations).
"We have learned several lessons over the decades of work done around tobacco and alcohol that we can apply to cannabis," stated Otter Tail County Public Health Director Jody Lien, who is presenting the proposal and further explained that until the state of Minnesota or local jurisdictions can develop strategies and ordinances and work to minimize potential threat to the public health, safety and welfare of Otter Tail County's citizens, the moratorium would place a pause on the sale of the edible cannabinoid products.
Lien stressed that is is important to know that the proposed ordinance will not impact the sale of products that were legal prior to July 1, 2022, does not apply to registered medical cannabis manufacturers or those who obtain their products lawfully through their registry, does not pertain to the manufacturing and growth of hemp and does not address matters of possession of cannabis products.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
