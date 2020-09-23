The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team could not overcome a first half, four-goal deficit as the visiting Willmar Cardinals claimed a 4-2 victory.
The Cardinals would come out with an offensive surge in the first half scoring four goals and putting the hosting Otters in a hole. In the second half, better movement and improved communication saw Fergus Falls get on the board as Ellie Andersen booted in a Piper Andrews pass with 20 minutes left in the game. With 10 minutes remaining, Haley Kugler won a 50/50 ball and dished it to Andrews who kicked it into the back of the Cardinals net. That would be the last score for the Otters as the late rally fell short.
“We had chances all night,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “The difference in the first half was we couldn’t finish them and in the second half the girls took it upon themselves to put the ball in the net.
“This loss hurts. The girls have elevated their game to a point where we expect to win games like this. It’s a tough loss because we feel like we let this slip away. We will learn from the loss and come out Thursday in Bemidji and tray and play a full 80 minutes.”
The Otters will take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday.
