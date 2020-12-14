Carole Davison, 77, of Battle Lake, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Good Samaritan in Battle Lake.
Carole was born July 5, 1943, in Leonard, to Myron and Levina (Larson) Hagen. Carole grew up in Clearwater County. She attended several country schools including Clearbrook and Gonvick. She graduated from Bagley High School in 1962. Carole had two sons from her first marriage, David and Daryl.
In 1999, Carole married Craig Davison. They lived in the Battle Lake/Ashby area. Carole is survived by her husband, Craig; her two sons, David (Sandy) Halseth of Arden Hills and Daryl Halseth of Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Lea (Michael) Gunderson of Reston, Virginia; stepdaughter-in-law, Rashida Smart of University Place, Washington; three granddaughters, Samantha, Trinity and Morgan; two grandsons, Alex and Matthew; brothers, Lowell (Betty) of Bagley, David (Janice) of Suthelin, Oregon, and Gordy (Kathy) of Clearbrook.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Jerome, Kenneth, Richard and Sherman; sister, Violet, and stepson, Scott Davison.
A memorial service and burial will be held at the Bagley City Cemetery, Bagley, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.