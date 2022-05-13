Suicide — it’s the elephant in the room that’s difficult to speak about and it conjures emotions that are seemingly impossible to articulate, yet it impacts nearly everyone in communities across Minnesota and the nation. In 2020 alone, there were 1.2 million reported suicide attempts and nearly 46,000 successful ones.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide ranks as the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, with Minnesota ranking 39th in the country for suicide-related mortality. Minnesota’s total deaths to suicide equate to 15,532 years of potential life lost before the age of 65.
The statistics are deeply disturbing and they could fill this page and the one after it. Numbers and figures at this scale are important to study and attempt to understand but they present an almost clinical disconnect from the tragedy that’s occurring within far too many of our communities.
Steve McElmurry is an emergency room nurse who’s looked down the barrels of two guns on separate moments of suicidal ideation and come back from the edge to tell his story at a presentation next week.
“This presentation will be gritty,” says McElmurry, “I don’t know how to talk about suicide that wouldn’t be – but also somewhat light. There’s a lot of tension around this topic and I try to break that up by finding humor in it.”
As May is Mental Health Awareness month, McElmurry will be presenting his talk entitled “Choosing to See Through Suicide to Hope” at the Fergus Falls Public Library on May 19.
McElmurry is seeking to expand the statistics we read on pages into the stories and struggles behind the numbers, with the goal to touch raw nerves and encourage a candid discussion about suicide that needs to happen.
“To take the teeth out of the monster, we have to reach in and take the teeth out.” McElmurry explains that although suicide is a deadly epidemic occurring nearly everywhere, societal taboos surrounding the discussion are hindering efforts in combating increasing rates of suicide.
McElmurry hopes that through the telling of his story, he will encourage others to come forward and share their own struggles with suicide. “The things that we don’t talk about get to wield power; part of my purpose is simply to talk about it.”
McElmurry describes himself as someone who has walked through the gauntlet of suicidal thoughts and feelings rather than being a top-down “expert,” but through his talk he hopes to prove just how valuable everyone’s stories are in combatting suicide in our communities.
Through a hard discussion of his own struggles and encouraging others to share theirs, McElmurry aims to create a dialogue that imparts a human aspect to the raw numbers we see all too frequently. “The people who died by suicide were people with stories and struggles, hopes or hopelessness, before they became a statistic ... I will expand them into their stories.”
If you or someone you know needs immediate help regarding suicide, there is help available: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Phone: 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-784-2433 — Press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line, TTY: 1-800-799-4889, Crisis Textline (www.crisistextline.org), Text: MN to 741741.