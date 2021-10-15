After studying data from the previous school year as well as from the past month and a half, the Fergus Falls Public Schools has announced that it will relax its current quarantining practices.
The 2021-22 school year started off with stricter criteria for quarantining as compared to the previous school year — only quarantining those who came into very close proximity of the positive case as opposed to quarantining the entire classroom.
“The district’s nursing department continued to track the outcomes of the quarantined students,” stated the recent letter from Superintendent Jeff Drake. “We found that, in nearly every case, the close contacts did not end up testing positive for COVID-19.”
Despite the general rise of cases within the school district and within the community, the letter stated that “We just can’t determine who is going to catch the disease."
The mitigation strategies used within the school district have always been implemented with the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping students in school, and the close-contact quarantining seems to be keeping kids out of the classroom “unnecessarily.”
“We need our students in school,” stated the letter.
Moving forward, families will be notified if one of their children came into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The parents can then monitor their child for any symptoms.
Close contacts will continue to be tracked so as to have a steady flow of continued data and to monitor if a student develops COVID-19 from the close-contact exposure. It will also inform the school if close-contact quarantine measures need to be reinstated.
High rates of spread are still occurring within the school and the larger community and Drake asked that community members and students, “please utilize the recommended mitigation measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
