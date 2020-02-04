In a night that saw the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team run away with a 89-43 victory over the visiting Rocori Spartans, Otters player Ellie Colbeck would record her 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s win.
“It goes to show that hard work and dedication, lots of shots in the gym eventually will pay off, Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said about the milestone. “She’s put her time and effort, many days, into getting better and working on and perfecting her game. Of course you have to give credit to her teammates that she’s played with because they get her open, they get her the ball but a lot of it is done on her own and we just want to congratulate her on her milestone and we expect a lot more out of her in the future.”
Colbeck would make her 1,000th point on a 3-pointer midway through the first half, but the Fergus Falls offense was already rolling by then. Teammate Tori Ratz would hit seven first-halt 3-pointers and finish the night with 23 points. The Otters would go into the break holding a 64-25 lead.
In the second half, the Otters would call upon their bench to close out the matchup. With several members getting valuable varsity minutes, the Otters had 12 different players end up in the scoring column.
"Two nights in a row, Willmar and down here where our offense was just clicking, we executed on everything," Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said after the game. "I don't know what the school record is for points in a half but 64 has to be really close. Tori Ratz had seven 3-pointers in the first half and we shot 60% from beyond the arc. So we shot the ball really well and the girls had a great offensive rhythm. It was fun to see the ball go in the basket that many times."
Colbeck (15) and Olivia Kaliher (12) joined Ratz in double figures on the night.
In JV action, the Otters would pick up a 52-36 victory. Ainsley Hansen (15) and Hannah Polejewski (13) were in double figures for the team. The C squad would fall in a close matchup 34-33. Carley Braeger finished with 16 for the Otters.
The Otters will now head out on the road to take on another CLC foe in St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.