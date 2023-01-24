Jan. 26: Bounce Hour from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at The Foundry, a free one-hour brainstorming session for the entrepreneurial community where startups, business owners and other stakeholders can gather to pitch and evaluate ideas, develop solutions, ask questions, share insight and collaborate to drive business growth.
Jan. 28: The Hypewriters, available for 4th-8th graders, are a creative writing group that will be meeting at the FF Public Library from 2-3:30 p.m., registration required.
Jan. 30: The MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union will be having their ribbon cutting and luncheon from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. for their new offices at 1820 W Lincoln Ave near Fleet Farm.
Feb. 1: Open welding class; arc, gas, and wire-feed welding will be covered. Instructor instruct on basics of welding, plasma cutting, and aluminum welding. Class dates: Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1 - 6-9 p.m. $50 fee with classes taking place at the Vocational Building - Room 105V, 518 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls.
Feb. 3: Designed to promote learning and community connection through play, Homeschool Hangouts at Otter Cove are a great addition to homeschool curriculum. Takes place every Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
