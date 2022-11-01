Nov. 3: New York Mills Cultural Arts Center will be hosting MN folk veterans Curtis and Loretta as they present their new album “Lift the World.” Event begins at 7:30 p.m., more information: kulcher.org.
Nov. 3: Finding Cooper’s Voice — The Secret World of Autism will be held at the Perham Old High School auditorium from 6 — 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: Grace United Methodist Church at 1100 Friberg Ave. in FF will be hosting their annual “Christmas from the Attic” event from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. There will be a silent auction, jewelry sales and an assortment of treats available — cash or check only, please.
Nov. 5: Ruth DeMartelaere will be teaching the traditional Norwegian art of lefse making from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Kennedy Secondary School, room 1603. Class fee is $10 at time of registration plus supply fee of $15 payable to instructor on day of class.
Nov. 5: Roll On — A Tribute to Alabama will occur at A Center For the Arts from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: Deer hunting shopping, craft and vendor show and a lunch and snack counter to be hosted at the Barn at Dunvilla from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 10: Giving Project is an initiative hosted by the Fergus Falls YMCA and will take place from 6 — 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring new or gently-used backpacks, purses, diaper or duffel bags to fill with hygiene products which will be provided.
Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day at Fergus Brewing! $2 off beer for all veterans, with other drink and pizza specials for other patrons as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone