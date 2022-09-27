Sept. 28: Learn about the process for applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA Webinar will taking place from 12 — 1 p.m. CDT and again at 5 p.m. Training is free, registration required: mmfcu.org/events.
Sept. 29: Brewing For a Cure will be held at Disgruntled Brewing in Perham and feature music from Katie Baker and Sam Babler from 5 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 29: Chamber Lunch and Learn! Attendees will learn various internet marketing techniques to better promote area businesses. Event will take place at the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 30: The Second Anniversary Celebration at Creative Handmade Goods will feature gift card drawings, cupcakes from Peney Cakes and Mocktails from The Foxtail Fern and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct 1: Lionseed Bookstore and Learning Commons will be having their grand opening featuring live music by Tynan Acoustic, lawn games and food from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: Laughs for Life is Health Resources Center’s annual fundraising event and will be taking place at Life Church in Fergus Falls from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, registration required: hrcff.org.
