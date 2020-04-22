This week, April 19 to 25, was National Volunteer Week in the United States and Canada and while the pandemic has disrupted most volunteer efforts, people are still finding ways to help their communities.
The Veterans Home has taken extensive measures to restrict building access and, as a result, has no volunteers coming in to help with activities or keep residents company. “I have been doing a lot of face mask coordinating and I’ve been assisting the recreation department with some of the activities that we would normally have volunteers in and assisting with,” says Kathy Lehn, volunteer services coordinator for the Veterans Home. “Like helping with Bingo is a big one, we have a lot of volunteers who come in every week to help with the Bingo activity which happens several times a week every week, so without those folks in the building the staff have been helping with those activities.”
When there’s not a pandemic, volunteers would normally be helping with outings like meal outings, shopping and community events, helping with Bingo, music program and activities like craft and woodworking, as well as visiting with residents or taking them for walks.
While staff has stepped in to help where volunteers normally would, volunteers have stepped in to help in other ways. “Some of these volunteers … are continuing to do some volunteering, like they’re making face masks, and/or repairing clothing, or if we get a new resident they’re sewing labels, name tags, on their clothing,” says Deanna Mounts, who also works in development and volunteer services at the Veterans Homes.
One volunteer, Celia Piippo from New York Mills, reached out to offer to pay for the Veterans Home subscription to the Daily Journal. “I think it’s so sweet, because she’s calling and she checks, ‘What do the residents need? Can I promote this with the VFW Auxiliaries?’ … She has called quite regularly,” says Mounts.
Other volunteers, like Jean Ann Odegard, have been helping to sew face masks and sew name tags onto resident clothing which Lehn goes to pick up at her home. “We also have a group of ladies who typically would come in once a week and label all of the clothing of any new residents that we had or any new clothes that our existing residents have received as a gift or that they got through our general store, so they’re still doing that on a regular basis,” says Lehn. “A lot of families have been bringing in their spring wardrobes, so they’ve needed to be labeled with the residents’ names.”
The veterans at the home appreciate the help. “I have seen so many veterans with tears in their eyes, they’re just so touched, that people that don’t even know them are doing kind deeds like this,” says Mounts.
Mounts also has other ideas of ways people can continue to volunteer without endangering themselves or others. “We can encourage volunteers to send cards, make phone calls if they have people they were connected with … they could also make posters, there’s a lot of kids out there right now and we have some youth volunteers, they can make posters that we could hang in the Veterans Home, and this would be, too, for any long-term scale nursing facility or assisted living or group homes, where people or residents could use a day brightener,” she says. “As the weather warms up, we might come up with some other ideas for things that people could do outside or outside by resident windows, things like that.”
After the pandemic ends and restrictions are lifted, Mounts and Lehn look forward to properly celebrating volunteers with the party they usually hold this time of year for them. “I just think that, with it being National Volunteer Week, to let these volunteers know that they are appreciated and together we’re going to beat this thing,” Mounts says.
