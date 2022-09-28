Name: Cornel Walker
Age: 75
Address: 23316 Oakview Heights Drive, Fergus Falls, MN
Livelihood: Retired trial attorney
Family: My wife is Jane Stock, we have 4 children and 6 grandchildren.
Hobbies: Exercise, reading, and being outdoors in nature.
What do you believe is the most important aspect of being a state senator?
I believe we need to listen to one another no matter the party affiliation or political beliefs. Good ideas come from both parties, as well as Independents and apolitical voters. We need to stop saying “no” to an idea because the idea came from the other party. I want to cross the aisle, talk with Republicans, listen to what they say, and begin the process of compromise. The art of compromise has been lost and it needs to be restored. Instead of dividing people, I want to bring people together.
What do you believe is the primary issue facing Minnesota going into the election?
In my opinion, there is a multitude of issues that voters have been talking about to me.
Our legislators must make decisions to maintain the quality of life that you, your families, and your communities have come to value. Minnesotans deserve a living wage and a fair tax system. You deserve quality child care and the guarantee of a public education that allows Minnesotans to reach their potential. Our children should feel secure attending school.
You should feel safe in your home and while driving on our streets and county roads.
You deserve well-staffed hospitals and clinics. Our assisted living and long-term care facilities should attract residents because of their caring and well-trained staff.
Family farmers must be given the ability to thrive.
If elected, you will be representing outstate Minnesota. How will you make sure the area's voice is heard in the Legislature?
I will invite Twin Cities legislators to visit with people in SD 9 regularly and to hear what is needed in our rural communities. We need to be a part of the solution instead of the urban areas dictating to us. I plan to hold town hall meetings regularly during the session. I will invite people from both parties as well as Independents to attend and ask and listen to their opinions on legislation. I will invite state commissioners and elected officials from other areas of the state to join me. The voices of SD 9 deserve to be heard by those who represent us. Our elected officials need to respond to the needs of the people in their districts.
There appears to be a lot of division between parties and their supporters. If elected, how will you include those with different views than your own in pertinent discussions?
Please see my responses to questions 1 and 3. In addition to being a 42-year trial attorney, I am a trained mediator. I believe I am uniquely qualified to cross the aisle and listen to what all parties are seeking and find solutions. We are not enemies we just have different views of some of the issues and how best to solve them. We, as adults, are fully capable of listening to each other and compromising to bring solutions that benefit SD 9 and the State of Minnesota.