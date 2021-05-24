A Fergus Falls couple charged with second-degree manslaughter in the heroin overdose death of a 14-year-old who was in their care have been taken into custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.
Criminal complaints were filed on Friday by the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office against Sasha Kaylynne Petersdorf, and Justin Lee Nehk, both 28, of Fergus Falls. The charges come after emergency crews responded to their home on March 27 on the 600 block of East Summit Avenue.
According to court records at approximately 9:36 p.m., Fergus Falls police officers responded to the East Summit Avenue address for a possible overdose of a 14-year-old. Upon arrival, an officer went upstairs and saw paramedics providing CPR on the juvenile who was on the ground beside a bed in the room. The juvenile’s legal guardian, Petersdorf and her significant other, Nehk, who both lived at the residence, were also present.
Petersdorf picked up and showed an officer a small clear circular shaped container. She stated that she found the container on a TV stand in the juvenile’s room and it had some sort of powder substance in it she thought could be heroin. The powder residue was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further analysis where it tested positive for heroin. The juvenile was administered Narcan at 10:06 p.m. and transported to Lake Region Healthcare.
The juvenile was subsequently flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The juvenile was pronounced dead on March 28, with the cause of death listed as an accidental heroin overdose.
The complaint further alleges that officers observed drug paraphernalia and other drug-related items in a room later determined to be Nehk’s and Petersdorf’s bedroom. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence. A large amount of drug paraphernalia including glass smoking pipes, butane torches and burnt tin foil was located in Nehk’s bedroom which was in full access to the juvenile.
On March 31, forensic analysis of three cellphones seized from Petersdorf and Nehk during execution of the search warrant at the residence was conducted. In one photograph obtained from Nehk’s cellphone, a digital scale was observed, and a small, clear, circular-shaped container believed to be the same one found next to the juvenile’s bed.
Petersdorf stated that on the day of the incident, the juvenile was at home and none of his friends came to visit. She stated the juvenile played video games and then went upstairs to his bedroom. At around 9 p.m. She stated to law enforcement that she went upstairs to check on the juvenile as he had not come down for dinner. She described the juvenile as nonresponsive, but that he was breathing and had a pulse.
The criminal complaint states that Petersdorf then called Nehk to tell him about the juvenile’s condition and returned downstairs to change and feed a younger child. Nehk arrived home approximately 40 minutes later and went upstairs and found the juvenile pale, not breathing, and without a pulse. At that time Petersdorf called 911. Petersdorf admitted to using heroin with Nehk at the residence and having heroin at the residence approximately one or two weeks prior. Petersdorf stated kept the heroin in a lockbox. A detective showed Petersdorf a picture of the plastic container taken from the Nehk’s phone and a picture of the same plastic container found next to the juvenile’s bed. Petersdorf denied ever seeing the container before.
In an interview with Nehk it was learned that he kept heroin in the container found next to the juvenile’s bed. He stated that he only kept heroin in the container but had not seen it for seven to eight months prior. Nehk also stated that he put the container in his dresser and that he and Petersdorf began using heroin together on a regular basis after their youngest son was born, up until the time of the juvenile’s overdose.
Nehk also stated that he and Petersdorf were aware of the juvenile going into their bedroom on prior occasions and taking their marijuana and alcohol. They subsequently purchased a lockbox to prevent this from happening. However, the small cylindrical container that was previously used to store heroin was misplaced and not located within the lockbox.
The couple made their first appearance hearings on Monday in Otter Tail County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.