While many have been cooped up in their homes during the stay-at-home order, community members have taken to getting some of their work around the house done. This includes making their home’s landscape look amazing with flowers, shrubbery and ornamentals in their lawns. With this in mind, The Fergus Falls Daily Journal and the city of Fergus Falls have teamed up for the Yard of the Week program.
Each week, officers from the Fergus Falls Police Department will help select a yard in the city for the program. The yard will be featured in The Daily Journal’s weekday edition with the address and owners name.
“Police officers see the community every day and have a unique insight,” Daily Journal publisher Ken Harty said. “We thought it made a lot of sense to have the police department involved to help showcase their role in the community.”
Harty approached the city about doing this after he noticed there was no such program in place to recognize the hard work of citizens who strive to make their yard and the city look beautiful all summer long.
One of the things that makes Fergus Falls great is the care and pride people take in their homes and their neighborhoods,” Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer said. “We look forward to recognizing those families that go the extra step in making this a beautiful community.”
The first yard of the week, which belongs to Carol Hanken, is featured with a photo on page A15 today.
“Carol Hanken’s yard is an amazing choice for our first Yard of the Week,” Harty said. “It sets a great tone for this project and we can’t wait to see who the Fergus Falls police choose next.”
The program will continue through Sept. 30 with a new yard being selected each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.