Darrel Johanes Rufer, 69, of Milam, Texas, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, in San Antonio.
Darrel was born in Breckenridge, on April 27, 1952, to LeRoy Rufer and Irma Klindt Rufer. He had served his country as a member of the United States Army and later earned his bachelor's degree in education. He was a longtime resident of Sabine County, Texas, and of Tintah, and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Milam.
Darrel was a commercial beekeeper and owner of Rufer's Apiaries Inc., and Deep East Texas Queens.
Darrel was also an amazing chef. He attended Moorhead Technical Culinary School in 1971 and worked as head chef at Hippogriff Restaurant and Night Club. In 1975, he earned his associate's degree as a culinary chef from Dakota County Technical College.
He loved riding his many motorcycles and enjoyed taking road trips on them, enjoying the scenery of the outdoors and nature. He also liked to garden and loved war history, war movies and westerns. He loved his bees and all his animals, especially "Da pups." But other than his family, his greatest joy was "giving people shit."
Darrel is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cathy Rufer of Milam, Texas, and Waverly; sons, Jason Rufer and wife, Sara, of Cokato, and Darren Rufer and wife, Jennifer, of Draper, Utah; brothers, Roger Rufer and wife, Irene, of Plymouth, and Terry Rufer and wife, Mary, of Buffalo; brother-in-law, Alfred Kristjanson; grandchildren, Gavin, Keegan, Rex and Rhiannon; and great-grandchild, Olive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Irma Rufer and sister, Sharon Kristjanson.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr St., Hemphill, Texas.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Tieman officiating and Rev. Ron Boyer delivering the eulogy. Military honors will be provided by Sabine County Honor Guard.
