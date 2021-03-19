Delilah Mae (Duenow) Norman, 83, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 25, 1937, in Friberg Township, Otter Tail County, to Herman and Francis (Richter) Duenow. Delilah graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1955.
Delilah was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard C. Norman on June 4, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church north of Fergus Falls.
Richard and Delilah lived in California for a brief period of time while Richard served in the Navy. They returned to Minnesota until 1974 when they moved to Wyoming to start a plumbing business with a Navy friend. In 1976, they returned to Minnesota so they could be close to both of their families.
Delilah enjoyed filling her days caring for her family, tending to her vegetable garden and numerous flower beds, baking, crafting, quilting and helping people. She was also dedicated to her church family in many ways. Delilah hosted many Bible studies and prayer groups in her home and was active in Women’s Aglow for many years. She loved to share the gospel and was a witness to anyone she met. Delilah’s favorite thing in life was spending time with her family and the ones she loved.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Deloris Duenow, Floyd and Verna Mae Duenow, Roger and Helen Duenow, and son-in-law, Zackary Ringquist.
Survivors include her four children, Lisa (Jim) Brown of Dalton, Julie Ringquist of Erhard, Michael (Wanda) Norman of Fergus Falls, and Christopher Norman of Fergus Falls; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Duenow; sister-in-law, Edythe Duenow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Life Church in Fergus Falls, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Life Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kevin McClure will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
