Dorothy Elizabeth (Sohlin) Baker, 94, Fergus Falls, died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Dorothy was born February 6, 1927, in Princeton, the daughter of Oscar and Myrtle (Johnson) Sohlin. She graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1945. After high school she attended St. Cloud State Teacher’s College, graduating in 1947 with a degree in elementary education. Years later she attended Moorhead State College, graduating in 1972 with a degree in speech therapy.
Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) M. Baker on June 4, 1947, in St. Cloud. She taught elementary school in Danube, from 1947 to 1949, and she provided speech therapy in Battle Lake and Rothsay, from 1973 to 1984. She retired in 1984.
Throughout the years she was actively involved in various Lutheran churches, Sunday school teacher, various community organizations and a member of the Faculty Wives in Fergus Falls.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling. She was a gracious hostess, entertaining family and friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent several summers at Pickeral Lake, Richville, and several winters in Port Charlotte, Florida. Most recently she resided in Fergus Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather and husband, Richard.
She is survived by a son, Craig Baker (Diane Hitterdal), Rollag; two daughters, Linda Baker Lottie, Somerset, Wisconsin, and Mary Olek (Kevin), Moorhead; grandchildren, Rebecca (Tom) Nomeland, Sara (Philip) Lottie Bryson, Anne (Greg) Lottie, Paul (Suzanne) Baker, Rachel (Kade) Mitchell, Mike (Rachel) Olek, Michelle (Lane) Mimmack; great-grandchildren, Peter, Henry and Sidney Nomeland, Oscar, Minnie and Violet Anderson, Carissa, Ashton and Colton Baker, Gunnar Mitchell, Silas Olek, Claire and Lauren Mimmack.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Pioneer Center in Fergus Falls and the nurses at Knute Nelson Hospice for the care and compassion she received in their care.
Cards may be sent to: The Family of Dorothy Baker, PO Box 430, Somerset, WI 54025.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
