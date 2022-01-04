Earl Wenzel Schmidt, 97, of Fergus Falls, passed peacefully from life the morning of Friday, December 10, 2021, after a decline in his health. He was cared for by his loving wife.
Earl was born May 11, 1924, to Francis and Elizabeth (Formack) Schmidt in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He attended school in the Wahpeton area. On November 23, 1985, Earl married Norma Sad in Fargo, North Dakota.
Earl was a dairy farmer in the Fergus Falls area for many years. He then moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area where he was employed in various skilled laborer positions working with cement, elevators and janitorial at a church until retirement.
Earl was a member of the Eagles Club, Moose Lodge, KC’s and an active member at the Senior Citizen Center where he volunteered during his retirement years. He enjoyed playing cards, pool and gardening with his longtime friend, Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frances and Lloyd; sisters, Catherine and Marie; children, Mary, Joan and Dale.
Earl is survived by wife, Norma of Fergus Falls; children, Judy (Larry) Olson, Barb Seltmoe, and Janet (Lee) Engetbretson; grandchildren, Andre (Sherilyn) Olson, Dwayne Olson, Angie (James) Stevenson, Brent (Korie) Olson, Dawn Olson, Chris (Tricia) Olson, and Brian (Jasmine) Engetbretson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
