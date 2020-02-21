Nik Nerburn is a returning artist participating in the alumni track of the Hinge Arts at the Kirkbride program. He was the first artist to go through the program in 2015 and live in the new apartments on the Kirkbride grounds. Nerburn is an artist who combines his love of photography with his love of storytelling through documentary filmmaking.
“Growing up, I saw this movie with my mom about the Hormel workers’ strike and it sort of electrified me, permanently. I want to be a documentary filmmaker more than anything else,” he says, although an aversion to sitting in front of a computer editing videos has spurred him into trying a new approach. “I thrive when I’m out in the world with the people and the places and stories I’m interested in. I’ve been trying to develop more artwork that allows me to do that.”
In 2015, Nerburn worked on a film he called “Today I’m Going to Kill Myself, But First I’m Going to Dance,” a title that comes from one of the residents at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center who would say it before the weekly dance therapy class. “That project let me get to know a lot of people in town and learn about how the state hospital’s history is really a lot more ambiguous than people maybe first think, people think it’s one or another way, and it might be both of those ways, but it’s many others, too,” he says and, now that he’s back, he wants to continue exploring the Kirkbride, its history and its residents.
He’ll primarily be working with a large number of 35mm slides from the 1960s that he received from Michael Loreno, former owner of The Spot Panini & Wine. “He has a collection of 35mm slides that were shot by a resident at the state hospital. For many years, this man had a 35mm camera and he would walk around with it and shoot slide film,” Nerburn says. “I’m really interested in the story behind the man who shot them.”
The photographer’s name is Allen Olsen and Nerburn hopes to learn more about him and the other people in the photos. “The story Michael told me was everyone, all the staff at the hospital, thought his camera was empty but his brother, who lived here in town, would always buy him film and always get it processed,” he says.
In addition to interviewing locals who might know more about the people and places in the photos, Nerburn will be scanning each of the slides and making prints of them, “So we can actually look at them and not just have to set up the slide projector every single time, and hopefully learn a little bit about the man, who he was, why he shot the photos that he shot.”
Nerburn grew up in Bemidji and now lives in Duluth working as a history and sightseeing tour guide while running a wallpaper installation business with his friend and working on his art. He has a passion for history that is reflected in his interest in the Kirkbride and the people that lived there. “I think for a lot of people there’s an idea that … it wasn’t a place full of life, full of people, but it really was. For me, as a visually minded person, seeing the people, seeing the building, helps me understand them,” he says.
He also brought along photos he took in Duluth that he hopes to organize into a book about the West End, now called Lincoln Park. After his residency, he will be attending the University of Minnesota for a fully funded Master of Fine Arts degree, working in the photography and moving image department.
