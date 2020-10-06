Rafael Buenfil was identified as the driver of a vehicle early Tuesday in Alexandria after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a power pole in an attempt to evade capture.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:16 a.m. a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle driving eastbound on Third Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Due to the vehicle’s speed and the driver’s disregard for the public the deputy shut his emergency lights off to prevent a pursuit.
The deputy then observed sparks and a bright flash east of Nokomis Street. He proceeded eastbound to investigate and found the suspect’s vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Third Avenue and Quincy Street. He also observed the driver and a passenger flee the vehicle on foot. The passenger was captured a short distance from the vehicle. Buenfil escaped.
The deputy later learned the vehicle had been stolen in Fergus Falls.
Deputies were able to identify the male driver through their investigation and a warrant is being requested for his arrest.
The 37-year-old Buenfil was incarcerated at the Otter Tail County Jail prior to receiving a court-ordered furlough Sept. 21 to attend his mother’s funeral. He left the jail the following day and has been at large since that time. It had been believed Buenfil was seeking to reach the St. Paul area.
