COVID-19 shutdowns all over the country could make fish, fry bread and smoked meat sandwiches in shot supply as food vendors expect a difficult summer.
The tasty dishes that food stand operators like Leo Segura, Doug Hansen and Justin Matheson cater need to find their way into people’s mouths - a problem that social distancing is not helping.
Segura began selling out of his “Fish Factor 108” food trailer last summer after cooking for years at Bella Cucina in downtown Fergus Falls. When the popular Italian restaurant closed it jump-started a dream Segura has been nurturing.
While he is not looking for a banner year, Segura has his concerns about a summer without festivals, shows and other vending opportunities.
“Not just for me but for everyone,” Segura said. “I wonder how many businesses are going to survive.”
Hansen owns two mobile food units and has traveled to fairs and festivals in several states. He was once related to Melvyn “Mugs” Townsend, a Fergus Falls concessionaire who found himself dealing with a serious polio outbreak in the 1940s. Townsend ended up doing a lot of his concessions work in the Dakotas, Montana and Canada during that crisis because Minnesota’s restrictions were not followed in the Western states and north of the Canadian-U.S. border.
Given the enormity of the restrictions and cleaning required to safeguard both the public and show employees, Hansen is not looking for his regular business opportunities to materialize this summer.
“We’re canceled out through mid-July,” Hansen said. “The West Otter Tail County Fair is still waiting to make a decision.”
As the first official month of summer approaches Hansen is counting on the Minnesota State Fair. In past years, Hansen has made about half of his annual income at the huge event in late August and early September. Last year’s state fair drew a record crowd of 2,125,551.
Hansen calls the COVID-19 social distancing problems Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is grappling with “very difficult.”
“I’m not one that thinks I have all the answers,” Hansen said. “I’m just going to sit back and try and obey all the rules. I’m not going to try to second-guess him.”
Justin Matheson of Big J’s Smokehouse in Rothsay peddles barbeque specialties around a variety of venues. Like Hansen, he is looking the problem straight in the eye.
“All the bigger events are canceled but we’re still able to go out daily,” Matheson said Tuesday morning. “We’re still able to go to Wahpeton and Fergus Falls and we’re still able to run the restaurant in Rothsay (where takeout orders are prepared).”
Matheson considers the approach taken by Gov. Walz to be reasonable given the pandemic threat which has taken 323,635 lives worldwide and 748 in Minnesota.
“I’m not super happy but it’s the right thing to do,” Matheson said.
