“The pizza is here!”
I nearly got knocked over as I ventured through the front door with four large pizzas for a group of six boys at a birthday party two years ago. Naturally, instead of grabbing the boxes from me as I kicked off my shoes, they flipped open the lid on the top box, expecting me to maintain all types of balance while they were focused solely on the ravenous hunger that accompanies a group of growing 10-year-olds, sending them beyond the realms of common sense and strait into “get in my belly” mode. Somehow, the pizzas ended up safely on the kitchen table, though a few were already half gone in the mere minutes it took me to get them from my car to the table. All said and done, there was one piece of pizza remaining at the end of the party.
Once again, I find myself preparing for a birthday party full of boys and pizza ... but now the 10-year-olds are 12-year-olds. Their voices are octaves deeper and their appetites seem endless ... and there are 13 of them ... and the mass consumption of pizza is occurring right after school, at what I am convinced is the point of the day that kids are the most hungry.
I sent out an inquiry. “How many pizzas do I need for 13 preteen boys?” The first response I got was five to six. Then I got four. Then eight ... my inquiry was anything but helpful! It was time to apply some logical thinking (as if logic has anything to do with the appetites of pubescent boys).
When I attended Hillcrest we used to order pizzas on Sunday. Two girls would share one pizza, but the pizzas were a bit smaller than those that I intend to order. Two years ago, the four pizzas I ordered worked for six, but now we are looking at 13 and they are older. How many is too many? How many is not enough? I did have ice cream bars, too ... but those really aren’t going to do much to put a dent in these appetites.
Finally it dawned on me — I know someone with three boys ranging from sixth-12th grade! She would absolutely know the answer to this question! I texted her and am anxiously awaiting a response ...
There’s an art to providing food or cooking for a large group. I have been on the side of too much or too little food more times than I can count and, to be honest, I’d much rather err on the side of too much.
I’ll never forget the time when I used the bathroom at a birthday party right as the pizza arrived. I was probably only in the restroom for a few minutes, but when I came out the pizza was essentially gone. It had been cut into squares and the “corners” were left. (The pieces that ended up being tiny triangles of crust that you eat in two bites.) That particular party happened to be a sleepover and I didn’t feel comfortable asking for food, so I ate a mini cupcake and a scoop of ice cream after school, the equivalent to a third piece of pizza for dinner and then I was out of luck until morning. I don’t want to be that parent! I would rather eat leftover pizza for a week than leave any kid hungry!
I’m preparing for another party, but I firmly believe that cooking the food myself leaves me with a better idea of just how much I should make. I’m not concerned about the quantity of chicken and bacon wild rice soup that I will make. It will be a lot and there will be leftovers and that is fine by me!
As for the pizza — we will see if I end up with enough or too much. If there isn’t enough, there’s always ice cream bars and mac and cheese!