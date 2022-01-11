As 2022 begins, we’re sharing our goals for what the Chamber plans to do for our Chamber members and the Fergus Falls community.
We serve as the lead advocate and resource for our members and create partnerships that foster a healthy business climate. With our mission in mind, our staff, board members, Chamber members and local business owners set out with the goal in mind to develop a list of the top priorities needed in our business community. We have created seven categories that encapsulate all the Chamber does and strives to be for the community. Our first goal is to drive local economic growth. We want to positively affect the local commerce with effective regional marketing which includes a robust holiday marketing campaign. Our second goal is to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) relationships by increasing awareness, connectivity, commerce, teamwork, and use of services between members. Our third goal is to inspire community vitality by becoming the catalyst for community vitality and positive culture. The fourth priority of the Chamber is to leverage government liaisons. We want to elevate the Chamber’s role as the small business governmental affairs liaison. Our fifth initiative is to support workforce strategies. Supporting the labor and workforce shortage by providing tools for members to attract and retain employees is of utmost importance to our community’s success. The sixth priority is to pursue clarity and distinction regarding our role. We want to ensure that there is collaboration instead of redundancy and duplication amongst the organizations all working to better Fergus Falls. Last, but not least, our goal is to improve the value or return on investment for our members. We want the real and perceived value for each member to be constantly improving. With these goals in mind, the Chamber of Commerce will strive to make Fergus Falls the best that it can be! If you’re interested in joining us to further the success of Fergus Falls, please contact Chamber President, Lisa Workman: 218-736-6951 or a member of the Board of Directors.
