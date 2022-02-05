The Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team welcomed in the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon, with the Lumberjacks coming away with a 5-3 victory. Bemidji scored the first two goals of the contest in the first period.
Fergus Falls got on the board at the 15:41 mark of the first, a goal scored by Kellen Stenstrom. He was assisted by Andrew Johnson and Michael DeBrito. The Otters then tied the contest early in the second period.
Leighton Buckmeier lit the lamp just 1:42 in the middle period, assisted by Stenstrom. Cole Zierden then gave Fergus Falls the lead at the 12:12 mark of the second. Andrew and Issac Johnson picked up assists on the go-ahead goal.
Bemidji would tie the contest just a few minutes later and then a pair of goals early in the third period gave them the win.
Ben Swanson stopped 25 shots in the game, the Otters put 28 shots on goal.
Fergus Falls, now 14-7, will return to action on Feb. 8, as they will host River Lakes. Then on Feb. 10, Alexandria comes to win, with the top seed in the section on the line.
