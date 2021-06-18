When I was first asked to write for this magazine, the editor requested articles that centered the history of women. This was a chance to remember ladies who made significant but often hidden contributions. The theme of family and re-gathering immediately brought to mind the first women to inhabit Fergus Falls. The Buse family history is a saga of travel, tragedy, and persistence.
Although the official records tell us that Buse Township is named for Ernest Buse, much of the early history of the community includes the hard work and pioneering spirit of the Buse women, too. Buse Township include parts of the City of Fergus Falls as well as a favorite city-owned recreation area, DeLagoon Park.
Lisette (Ohm) Buse and her husband Karl emigrated from Mecklenberg, Germany with four children in 1852. They settled in Goodhue County. When the Civil War started, Lisette’s youngest son Ernest left the farm looking for adventure. He served in the 3rd Minnesota Volunteer Infantry, a unit that patrolled Minnesota after the U.S. and Dakota War of 1862. His military service in this part of Minnesota kindled a desire to live here.
Returning to Red Wing, Buse gathered his extended family. They would all move to Fergus Falls together – the Buse, Hanigsen and Grusendorf families . In 1869, Miss Eliza Greenagle would join the clan as Ernest Buse’s bride. Just 17 years old when they wed, the German immigrant woman would bear him eight children in 12 years.
The family, “took a homestead alongside what is now Lake Alice, including a part of the lake, and built a residence where C. W. Kaddatz’ residence now stands on Cavour Avenue just north of the congregational church (Federated Church).” South of them, Frieda Buse Grusendorf and her husband Edward, a minister, built a log cabin. It is still standing, the oldest home in Fergus Falls. Another sister, Anna Hanigsen and her husband Henry plus three daughters lived in their log house on West Cavour Avenue.
Anna Hanigsen also spelled Hennigson served as the first postmaster of Fergus Falls beginning July 6, 1870. Although her husband Henry is frequently credited with that role, Anna is named in a letter written by Peter G. Johnson in 1870. Johnson was the first town constable and describes the Buse women – the only women in the town- as “German Petticoats.” He also states that, “the Postmaster is appointed (a woman) because it is nobody else who understand that much English.”
Just two years later, tragedy struck. Four members of the Buse family died, including Postmaster Anna Hanigsen. What disease took them is unknown. The Fergus Falls Advocate newspaper for June 15, 1872 described the scene when Baby Ernest was laid to rest, “the sad procession is passing by to bury their darling son from sight forever. May a kind Father bring that comfort to their hearts which man cannot give.” The little headstones in the family plot at Oak Grove Cemetery are in German. Eliza Buse herself died at a young age in 1885.
Ernest Buse and Henry Hanigsen both remarried. They knew the importance of women for preserving families and growing communities. Thankfully we have historical societies and museums to preserve the stories of the “German Petticoats” who settled in early Fergus Falls and the strong women who followed in their footsteps.
