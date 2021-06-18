Minnesota provides a rich representation of the four seasons, offering plenty of outdoor recreation regardless of weather conditions. Spending time outdoors has been proven beneficial for physical, emotional, and spiritual health and is considered imperative to good quality life and childhood development. One of the benefits of living in rural Minnesota is that there is no need to travel far in order to find a quiet place to convene with nature. Three local enthusiasts of the great outdoors shared what it means, to them, to be an avid outdoorswoman and provided encouragement to those who want to expand their horizons and take to nature more in the upcoming months.
MOLLY STODDARD
Molly Stoddard describes the outdoors as her happy place, sharing that she prefers being outside to indoors whether at home or at work. Her love of nature began as a child, when she was afforded the opportunity to mill about outdoors in her free time thanks to residing in a safe neighborhood. In junior high, Stoddard’s interest in nature deepened when backyard bird watching became bird watching hikes around parks in Chicago. Following her parents divorce, nature provided for an entirely new bonding experience for Stoddard and her mother. “(Mom) would call me in sick on Wednesdays and we’d go exploring somewhere, her one day off in the week. Birding and hiking were our escape.” Stoddard’s passion was fueled during an 11-day canoe and camping trip, which ultimately led to her declaring a college major of environmental education and interpretation. Stoddard has utilized her love for the outdoors to embrace a career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, educating students about the Minnesota prairie. Prior to her work locally, she was employed as a park ranger at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge in Wisconsin and at Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington. She was also a naturalist for the Glenview Park District in Illinois.
With a multitude of adventures under her belt, including visiting the monarch butterflies in the mountains of Mexico and dog sledding near Duluth, Stoddard’s love for the outdoors has taken her around the country and abroad, affording her experiences that many only see in the pages of National Geographic.
Enjoying the outdoors doesn’t have to be an extravagant undertaking, though. Opportunities are as close as your backyard. As we move into summer, some of Stoddard’s favorite activities are readily available – hiking, river tubing, kayaking, nature photography, observation of birds and wildlife, nature journaling, gardening, and bicycling are all prime opportunities to get outside. “Choose something you like or think you might enjoy and start small,” encouraged Stoddard. “Go with a friend and try it together or learn from someone with more experience. If you like it, try another location or for a longer time or stretch or with different friends! Schedule it into your calendar and enjoy yourself!”
CEDAR WALTERS
“I feel like my best self when I am outside,” shared another outdoorswoman, Cedar Walters, “and the desire to be in nature is a big part of who I am. I try to get outside as much as I can.” Walters, who most often experiences nature close to home, encourages those new to spending time in nature to seek out local places that can be visited on a whim, regardless of the weather. “Being outside in all seasons and all weather makes you feel alive!” she exclaimed.
Walters describes her childhood as “very wild.” Growing up exploring the woods, playing with mud and sticks, building forts, gardening and being outdoors in general fueled her lifelong passion for nature, eventually leading her to study environmental issues, biology, and environmental education. Her love for nature has been passed to her children and she encourages everyone to get themselves and their children outdoors as much as possible.
Walters best tips for those new to outdoor adventures is to get good shoes that can transition between wet and dry easily, such as light weight Teva sandals. She also suggests dressing in layers, ensuring sun protection is utilized, and always have a refillable water bottle and snacks. She highly recommends renting or borrowing gear before investing in a new hobby.
Saddened by the tragic incidents when people are afraid of grass touching their legs or terrified of a harmless insect due to their lack of exposure to nature, Walters reminds that “we need nature to be healthy and happy humans, and nature needs us to be good stewards — but that doesn’t work out very well if we don’t get outside!”
BRITTNEY KAKAC
Brittney Kakac has had a lifelong love and presence in the outdoors, highlighting solo hikes, kayak trips, and bicycling as some of her favorite activities. Also a birder and biologist, Kakac is part of the Stop Line 3 movement in order to protect plant and wildlife species enjoyed in Minnesota.
Growing up in a small prairie town in western Minnesota, Kakac grew up appreciating the nature around her, which is why the Stop Line 3 movement is so important to her. In her early 20s, she hitchhiked around the country and landed herself in college for ecology and evolutionary biology. Her studies led her to a strong opinion surrounding the extractive relationship humans have with nature, or what nature can do for humanity as opposed to what humanity and nature can do for each other. “ I support hunting and fishing, but I wish more people valued nature for its existence rather than simply its utility,” Kakac explained.
“I have had many, many, sweet experiences with nature, and I want all women/people of color to feel safe and included to have these experiences as well,” Kakac stated, explaining that she has been met with vague warnings about being a women on solo adventures in nature when it is all about getting out and doing what is enjoyed.
All accounts taken into consideration, the message is the same — get outside and enjoy what nature has to offer. It is good for mind, body, and soul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.