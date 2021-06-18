Why I love summer - Tiffany McPherson

When she isn’t helping out a customer or working on her own fitness, New Beginnings manager Tiffany McPherson enjoys getting outside and taking in the sun. As the manager of the fitness center in Fergus Falls, McPherson took her personal fitness journey to a manager role over three years ago. McPherson took time to talk about her enjoyment of garage sales, bonfires and other summer activities.
What are your favorite things about the summer?
I like eating outside because the weather is nice. I enjoy driving around in my car with the sunroof open, sitting on the porch, bonfires, eating ice cream and garage sale shopping every weekend.
What are some of the treasures that you have found at garage sales.
Always clothes. Cheap clothes. That is why my wardrobe is so big (laughs).
You mentioned bonfires, what is your favorite part of those?
Just the smell of the fire and the ability to cook s’mores. I also don’t mind throwing on a hoodie when the mosquitoes get bad.
Anything else you do for the summer?
Lightening my hair. I went and saw Katie Baez and she just did my hair today. That is something that I and many women like to do as the summer approaches.
What would you say is the hardest part of being a gym manager?
There are a lot of people that believe during the summer they can keep up with their fitness without the gym because the weather is so nice.
What would you recommend community members do to stay fit in the summer?
Keep the gym membership. Although you are being more active outside you are not focused on your fitness, you are focused on fun. By keeping the membership, you get that “me” time and can keep pushing yourself toward your fitness goals.
What do you do to relax during the summer?
I enjoy walking around Lake Alice. This summer I hope to get my kids to join me and just enjoy the peace and quiet around the lake.
