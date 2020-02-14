The Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team eked out a home win in the final seconds of the game Friday besting Alexandria 53-50, avenging an earlier road loss to the Cardinals in overtime.
The game started with neither team leaving much room for error, unfortunately, it would be turnovers that allowed the Cardinals to enjoy a two-point lead going into halftime 53-50 — after being up by as many as seven points at one point. Overall the Otters would commit 17 turnovers versus Alexandria’s five.
In the second half, the Otters found their spark led by junior Dominic Aguilar and wasted no time overtaking the lead, but it would be a back-and-forth battle as the game would see five ties and 12 lead changes.
In the waning seconds of the finale the game looked to be all but over when Dominic Aguilar had a pass to Brock Kotschevar stolen by the Cardinals. After a timeout by Alexandria Aguilar did the unthinkable by stealing the ball, scoring on a layup and drawing the foul, turning it into a three-point play. With one second left on the clock, Alexandria tried to beat the buzzer but couldn’t for a 53-50 final.
With the win the Otters make it eight in a row for the 12th time in 13 games.
The Otters were led scoring by Aguilar, who scored 20 of his 22 points all in the second half and Chance Fazio (12), who was also in double digits.
In JV action the Otters fell to the Cardinals 68-46 led by Bryce Burrill with 17 points. Fergus Falls’ ninth grade put the Cardinals away 59-30 behind lead-scorer Cole Jahner with 17 points.
The Otters will now travel to Bemidji today for a 3 p.m. showdown.
