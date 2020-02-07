The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team nearly melted the ice Friday as the Otter offense was on fire downing the visiting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 8-1.
The Otters got on the board at 5:14 in the first period as Cole Zierden scored a power-play goal on Kaden Peterson and Michael DeBrito passes. Fergus Falls would take a 2-0 lead before the first intermission as Carter Thielke knocked in a goal with assists from Logen Schake and Isaac Johnson.
In the second period, the Otters pushed the lead to 3-0 as Isaac Young found the back of the net off passes from DeBrito and Ian Richards. The Wolverines prevented the shutout as John Oberg scored a goal at 12:19, but just over two minutes later Zierden would tally his second goal with the third assist from DeBrito.
With a 4-1 lead entering the final stanza, the Otters would only record five shots on goal but they were all valuable. Cole Wentworth scored a goal off a Colton Partain pass at 1:13, while Schake notched a goal at 10:20 on passes from Thielke and Peterson. DeBrito and Young would score two unassisted goals for Fergus Falls to cap off the scoring.
Otters netminder Ben Swanson recorded 21 saves, while Fergus Falls placed 37 shots on net in the win.
The Otters will welcome in St. Cloud Tech/Apollo for a 7 p.m. game Monday.
