FARGO, N.D. — On Thursday the Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team saw two of their members, Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill, compete in the semifinal and final rounds of the 8AA North Subsection tournament at Courts Plus.
In their first matchup of the day the unseeded Otters duo took on the No. 3 seed Thief River Falls doubles team of Brooklyn Broadwell and Abby Flaagan, comprised of the Prowlers’ No. 1 singles player and their top doubles player. Despite a valiant effort the Otters had a difficult time dealing with the serving pace of their opponents — coupled with Thief River Falls’ consistency and well-roundedness Fergus Falls would be overcome by the eventual tournament winners 6-1, 6-2.
The Otters’ next matchup was for third place against the No. 4 seeded Kately Farder and Brynn Havis from East Grand Forks. Marsh and Ashtyn Lill started the match on serve and stuck with their opponents game for game. At 4-3 the Green Wave rattled off a couple straight games to earn the first set 6-3 and jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the second set. However, East Grand Forks had not heard the last of the Otters as they battled their way back to 4-3, then 5-4 and 6-5 before dropping a close last game to lose the match 6-3, 7-5.
“This match was very high quality for our girls. Mia and Ashtyn have a fairly different style of play than most of the teams still competing in the subsection and section tournament. Where many teams are very powerful and aggressive at all times, Mia and Ashtyn tend to pick their times to be aggressive and are more willing to lob and work the points. We don’t have the overpowering serves or pace of these teams,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “This was just an all-around great match for our girls. They handled the pace and variety of shots well.”
Next Saturday Fergus Falls’ dynamic duo of Marsh and Ashtyn Lill will travel to St. Cloud for the section tournament where they will be the No. 4 seed from the North Subsection taking on the No. 1 seed from the South in the first round.
