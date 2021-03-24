Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis, whose motto is “serving the children of the world,” is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. at NP Park.
Children ages 0-6 are invited to attend the event and will be given one egg carton they can fill with eggs. The Easter bunny will be on site for children to visit.
