PEO Chapter DU, Fergus Falls is pleased to announce that Makenna Stenstrom is the recipient of a $2500 STAR Scholarship. Successful STAR Scholarship recipients exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. Makenna is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls and is the daughter of Troy and Kerian Stenstrom. She plans to attend UND in the fall.

PEO is a philanthropic international organization established 150 years ago, whose mission is promoting educational opportunities for women through grants, scholarships, awards and loans. For more information, visit peointernational.org.

