With the season near the end, every driver is looking for a checkered flag. For Fergus Falls racer Ben Wolden, he grabbed one in Friday, Aug. 28 as he won I-94 Sure Step Speedway’s Limited Late Model race.
Joining Wolden in the winner’s circle was Jason Reinke of Moorhead (Short Trackers), Corey Storck of Morris (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Dan Ebert of Lake Shore (WISSOTA Modifieds), Ryan Satter of Dent (WISSOTA Street Stock) and Josh Zimpel of Braham (WISSOTA Super Stock).
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 2. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 3. Greg Umlauf, Rothsay; 4. Brad Staples, Herman; 5. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 6. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 7. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 8. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 9. Mike Hart, Erhard; 10 (DNF). Blake Saathoff, Alexandria; 11 (DNF). Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 12 (DNF). Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 13 (DNF). Rick Nelson, Alexandria.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Jason Reinke, Moorhead; 2. Randy Thompson, Lake Park; 3. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 4. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 5. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 6. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 7. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 8. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 9 (DNF). Peter Martin, Willmar; 10 (DNF). Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 11 (DNF). Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 12 (DNF). Jeff Lofquist, Fergus Falls; 13 (DNF). Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 14 (DNF). Brent Engler, Barrett; 15 (DNF). Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 16 (DNF). Doug Martin, Willmar; 17 (DNF). Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 18 (DNF). Brandon Fletschock, Dilworth; 19 (DNF). Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 20 (DNF). Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 21 (DNF). Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 22 (DNF). Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 23 (DNF). Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 24 (DNF). Kevin Schmidt, Fergus Falls.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Corey Storck, Morris; 2. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 3. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 4. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 5. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 6. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 7. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 8. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 9. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 10. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 11. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 12. Rick Norman, Underwood; 13. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 14. Brody Krenz, Alexandria; 15 (DNF). Ryan Payson, Fergus Falls; 16 (DNF). Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 17 (DNF). Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 18 (DNF). Michelle Lund, Brandon.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature: 1. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 4. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 5. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 6. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 7. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 8. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 9. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 10. Brian Haben, Appleton; 11. Jake Wildman, Glenwood; 12. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 13. J.T. Johnson, Milaca; 14. Richard Jacobson, Bemidji; 15. Josh Beaulieu, Bemidji; 16. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 17 (DNF). Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 18 (DNF). Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 19 (DNF). Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Eric Riley, Morris; 3. Ryan Pommerer, Oriska, North Dakota; 4. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 5. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 6. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 7. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 8. Scott Huston, Benson; 9. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 10. Dean Nething, Wood Lake; 11 (DNF). Darek Turner, Fargo; 12 (DNF). Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 13 (DNF). Bryan Crandall, Herman; 14 (DNF). Mike Hart, Erhard.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature: 1. Josh Zimpel, Braham; 2. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 3. William Lund, Brandon; 4. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 5. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 6. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 7. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 8. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 9. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 10. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 11. Kevin Schmidt, Becker.
