Two of six members of the District 544 school board opted to attend Monday’s meeting via an online meeting service — Zoom.
Natalie Knutson and Stephen Vigesaa took part in the April 13 meeting from their homes. Both members gave reasons for their decision in emails. The threat of COVID-19 was the underlying reason for both Vigesaa and Knutson. Attending the meeting in the Kennedy School media center in person were Chairman Matt Lemke, Vice Chair Melanie Cole, Treasurer Kirby Anderson and Clerk Melissa (Missy) Hermes. Administration members present included Superintendent Jeff Drake, HR director Elaine Jahnke and business manager, Blake Stoltman.
Lemke wrestled gamely with the technical challenges of the meeting as they cropped up. He was assisted by others in the media center and despite the gravity of the information covered there were several times when the group shared some laughter.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put his stay-at-home order into effect March 28 when 346 cases of the coronavirus had been identified by the Minnesota Department of Public Health. Since that time the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,336 in the state and four cases have been confirmed in Otter Tail County. District 544 began distance learning March 30.
The order calls for Minnesotans to follow emergency rules through May 4.
All six board members joined Drake in making their regular reports. In his report to the board, Vigesaa, who acts as a liaison to the state Legislature, told the group that there is only “a very slim chance” that classes will resume at Kennedy Secondary and the district’s three elementary schools before the school year ends.
In new business, the board resolved to trim or cut seven programs and positions in grades K-12 based on a resolution approved at their Jan. 27 meeting directing the district administration to make recommendations for reducing programs and positions including:
Elementary class-size reduction - 1 FTE.
Elementary (includes iQ) - 2.0392 FTE.
Physical education - .5 FTE.
Health (iQ) - .6250 FTE.
Special education (iQ) - .2149 FTE.
Science (iQ) - .1667 FTE.
Language arts (iQ) - .0833 FTE.
Other new business saw the board approving a lease agreement between the district and the Fergus Falls Community Childcare Center Inc., a motion to call for bids to repair the Kennedy tennis court and parking lot, a revision to the 2019-20 Fergus Falls School District calendar, a renewal of the workers’ compensation agreement between Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting effective May 1 and the 2020-21 iQ Academy calendar.
Among the consent items approved by the board were the certified staff hires of:
Sandy Sundblad, iQ special education teacher, increase of FTE to .5732.
Vanessa Jacobson, iQ elementary teacher, increase of FTE to .5392.
Lynette Ringquist, iQ elementary teacher, overload contract (.0392 FTE).
Sarah Steinbrenner, iQ special education teacher, overload contract (.0392 FTE).
Julie Ellingson, iQ special education teacher, overload contract (.0310 FTE).
The board also approved an intent to negotiate with the Education Minnesota Fergus Falls Special Education Paraprofessional Association.
The board’s next meeting is set for April 27 in the Otter Community Room at 5:15 p.m.
