Last spring, when the pandemic was new and students were transitioning to a distance-learning method in droves, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue introduced new guidelines in order to provide more students with nutritious meals at no cost to their families. In Fergus Falls, free lunch programming began when the district went to 100% distance learning. It was at that time that guidelines were relaxed drastically at the federal level, opening the free meals to a larger population of children. The program was discontinued in Fergus Falls over the summer.
“This fall, just a couple days before the opening of the school year, we found out that (the program) was going to be funded again, potentially through the end of December,” Superintendent Jeff Drake said.
Through this program, free breakfast and lunch is available to community children ages 0-18, five days a week. Children who are attending school in person receive their meals in the school cafeteria. Children who are distance learning or hybrid learning can pick up their meals for the week in one trip to the school. As a federally funded program, the intent is to provide free meals through the end of the calendar year; however, this is dependent on available funds and it could end prior to the end of December, if funding were to run out.
“We tried to do a good job of forewarning families,” Drake emphasized regarding the unknown duration of the free meal programming. “We’ll certainly offer this as long as the funding is available for it,” Drake concluded.
Similar programming is available in many school districts throughout the county. Contact your school for details specific to your community.
